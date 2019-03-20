DeAndre Baker: I know I’m the best cornerback in this draft

Getty Images

The University of Georgia held its Pro Day workout on Wednesday and cornerback DeAndre Baker was among the Bulldogs taking part in activities.

Baker posted a 4.46 40-yard dash, which was an improvement over his time at the Scouting Combine and part of what Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff called “a really good day” for Baker. Dimitroff wasn’t willing to say whether he thinks Baker is the best cornerback in this year’s class, but Baker did fine tooting his own horn.

“I know I’m the best cornerback in the draft,” Baker said, via the Associated Press. “I don’t just believe it, I know I’m the best. … My film speaks for itself. My stats, everything. My production, week in and week out. You go back to 2017 or the first day I started I was the best cornerback in the nation.”

Baker won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s best defensive back in 2018 and was also named an All-American, so his assertion isn’t coming out of left field. LSU’s Greedy Williams and Washington’s Byron Murphy are shaping up as Baker’s top competition to be the first corner off the board.