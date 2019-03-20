Doug Baldwin needs more surgery

Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin better be getting a bulk discount for all these offseason surgeries.

Via our Curtis Crabtree, Baldwin just said on KJR that he had more surgery set for later this offseason, in addition to the knee and shoulder procedures he was already recovering from.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network noted that Baldwin is scheduled to see Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia in early April about a possible procedure for a core muscle injury.

Baldwin clearly wasn’t himself last year, with just 50 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games.

The original plan was for Baldwin to be ready by training camp, at least after the first two procedures.