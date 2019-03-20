Drew Brees will miss playing with Max Unger

Getty Images

The Saints lost their starting center this offseason, and Drew Brees knows that will be a tough role to fill.

Brees wrote on Instagram that the retirement of Max Unger is going to be a tough one for him, and for the team.

“I had the great honor of playing 62 games with Max Unger as my center. There is no better teammate or leader. I’m going to miss you brother,” Brees wrote.

The Saints acted quickly to replace Unger by signing free agent center Nick Easton. They’ll need Easton and Brees to get on the same page this offseason. There was a familiarity between Brees and Unger that’s now missing.