Dwayne Haskins has four more private meetings set up

Getty Images

The Giants may have gotten the first crack at a private meeting with Dwayne Haskins, but they’ll be far from the last.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwhala of NFL Network, the Ohio State quarterback said he also has four other meetings scheduled (though there could always be more).

Specifically, Haskins mentioned the Raiders (who pick fourth overall), Broncos (10th), Dolphins (13th), and Washington (15th). The Giants are picking sixth overall.

The conventional wisdom is that Haskins could be the second quarterback off the board after Kyler Murray, but that kind of range of teams setting up meetings speaks to the uncertainty.

With so many teams looking for answers at the position, there could be interest in trading up to get to Haskins. Jets General Manager Mike Maccagnan has already admitted he’d be willing to trade down from the third spot if the price was right, and these meetings might help teams decide whether they want to get involved.