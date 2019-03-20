Falcons have had “really good conversations” about Julio Jones contract

Getty Images

The question of when Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones will get a new contract has been bandied about for the last year or so and the issue came back onto the radar when Antonio Brown got a new contract after his trade to the Raiders.

Brown is now the highest-paid receiver in the league, but General Manager Thomas Dimitroff acknowledged last week that could change when Jones and the team come to an agreement about Jones’ next deal. On Wednesday, Dimitroff said that there’s no time frame in place to get that deal done while adding that conversations have been positive on that front.

“We’ll continue to talk with both Julio and his representation,” Dimitroff said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have had really good conversations with them. There is no particular time on that. I’m not concerned about it, nor is he. We’ll get that figured out. … I know there is interest because of everything that’s going on with all of the receivers in the league. There are big numbers [being] talked about and a big situation there. Look, we feel good with our communications there.”

Jones missed offseason work last year and was reportedly set to skip training camp before the Falcons revised his contract last July to give him $2.9 million more money than he was set to make. Jones has two years left on his current deal and is set to make a base salary of $9.6 million this season.