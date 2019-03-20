George Iloka visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Oakland is quickly becoming the place where former Bengals gather.

PFT has confirmed that former Cincinnati safety George Iloka is visiting the Raiders.

If they sign him, he’d join linebacker Vontaze Burfict there, as defensive coordinator Paul Guenther puts familiar pieces together. They signed safety Lamarcus Joyner to pair with former first-rounder Karl Joseph, but could use depth there.

The soon-to-be-29-year-old Iloka spent last year with the Vikings, starting three games and appearing in all 16. He spent his first six seasons in Minnesota.