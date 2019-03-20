Giants met with Dwayne Haskins Tuesday night

Getty Images

Ohio State will hold its Pro Day workout on Wednesday and quarterback Dwayne Haskins is one of the top prospects heading from Columbus to the NFL this year.

At least one team is using the occasion to do more that watch Haskins go through the motions on the field. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that a contingent from the Giants that included head coach Pat Shurmur and offensive coordinator Mike Shula met with Haskins and had dinner with him on Tuesday night.

There have been varying reports about the Giants’ level of interest in Haskins, who threw 50 touchdowns in his only season as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, but there have been plenty of calls for the team to land a successor to Eli Manning.

General Manager Dave Gettleman has talked about following the “Kansas City model” of drafting a quarterback in the first round and using his rookie season as a learning experience. With two first round picks, the Giants are well stocked to put that plan into motion, assuming, of course, there’s a quarterback that strikes their fancy.