Giants re-sign Nate Stupar

While some members of the Giants organization have been checking out a potential addition at quarterback, others were working on bringing back a member of last year’s roster.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have re-signed linebacker Nate Stupar. He joins cornerback Tony Lippett, wide receiver Bennie Fowler, long snapper Zak DeOssie, safety Antonio Hamilton and wide receiver Cody Latimer as 2018 Giants who have signed new deals with the team this offseason.

Stupar signed with the Giants after being released by the Saints in early September. He didn’t get much time on defense, but played 338 special teams snaps and figures to remain a core member of those units if he makes it to the 53-man roster this year.

In addition to the Saints and Giants, Stupar has also played for the Falcons, Jaguars and 49ers.