Jay Ajayi’s visit with Colts ends without a deal

Running back Jay Ajayi met with the Colts on Wednesday and remains available to speak to any other teams that might want to chat with him.

According to multiple reports, the two sides did not come to an agreement on a deal. Those reports leave the door open for something to happen down the road, although it’s not clear when the Colts and Ajayi might revisit that possibility.

Ajayi is coming off a torn ACL and the pace of his recovery from that injury could play a role in the timeline with the Colts. It would likely be an issue of concern for other teams as well, so Ajayi’s stay on the market could last for a little while.

Ajayi suffered his injury on October 7 during a Week Seven loss to the Vikings. He ended the year with 45 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns.