Jets sign Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian‘s visit with the Jets proved to be a fruitful one.

Siemian’s agent Mike McCartney announced on Wednesday afternoon that his client has signed a one-year deal with the team. Per multiple reports, the deal has a base value of $2 million and can go up to $3 million.

Siemian spent last season with the Vikings as Kirk Cousins‘ backup. He did not appear in any games, but brings 24 games of starting experience from his time with the Broncos with him to the Jets.

Sam Darnold‘s backup last season was Josh McCown and the veteran has not yet decided if he’ll be returning for another season in the NFL. Signing Siemian might mean he’d have to head somewhere else if he does opt to play again in 2019.