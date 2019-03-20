Josh Kline agrees to three-year deal with Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings have agreed to terms on a three-year, $15.75 million deal with offensive guard Josh Kline, according to multiple reports. Kline gets $7.25 million guaranteed at signing, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

The Titans released Kline earlier this month.

The Vikings were desperate for experience at the position after losing Nick Easton to the Saints. Danny Isidora was the team’s only guard with any regular-season experience, having taken 361 career snaps.

Kline, 29, has made starts at left guard and right guard in his career. He started 46 games for the Titans over three seasons after starting 18 in New England.

The Titans claimed him off waivers from the Patriots in 2016. He moved into the starting lineup early that season at right guard after Chance Warmack was injured.