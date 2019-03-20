Kraft will not accept prosecution’s offer

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2019, 12:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

As expected, Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not be accepting an offer that would result in pending charges of solicitation of prostitution being dismissed.

CNN reports that Kraft won’t be entering into a deal that would see the charges disappear in exchange for an acknowledgement that, if prosecuted, he would have been convicted.

T.J. Quinn of ESPN.com previously reported that the request for an admission of a guilty verdict is a “non-starter” for Kraft.

Kraft, who is due to be arraigned on March 28, presumably needs a full and complete exoneration in order to avoid punishment from the Commissioner under the Personal Conduct Policy. Given the evidence as characterized by publicly-filed affidavits, Kraft’s lawyers could attack various technical flaws in the investigation, and they could pursue the more fundamental argument that there is no proof that solicitation as defined under Florida law occurred during Kraft’s interactions with a pair of Florida residents who worked at a day spa in Palm Beach County.

If Kraft digs in and fights and ultimately secures a dismissal on the merits, it will be difficult for the league to justify punishing him. Thus, unless the prosecution will offer him a full and complete dismissal, he may have no choice but to fight.

Permalink 57 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

57 responses to “Kraft will not accept prosecution’s offer

  1. This is going to be hysterical. lets have this all play out in court and the NFL should seriously considering forcing a sale of his team. Sterling lost his NBA team, but Kraft has done so much more….
    He is getting charged when he said not much happened… what else has he lied to the nfl about?

  4. Why would “the prosecution will offer him a full and complete dismissal”?

    They can simply drop the charges.

    To make an offer implies they want something in return.

    It’s looking more and more like Kraft should stand pat.

  5. I don’t care if he gets fully exonerated or not, his actions are a blackeye to the league and should have the book thrown just by having his name invovled. Fines, suspensions, and forfeited draft picks. Yes, this has to do with the team playing on the field, it’s their damn owner. Without the owner, there would be no team.

  6. So in other words, state feels they cannot win the case in court so they offer this “deal” to plead guilty to a misdemeanor. It’s a no brainer for Kraft. The damage has already been done with the arrest was made public. It’s not like he’s facing jailtime.

  7. No way at all, will Kraft win an acquital, or complete dismissal of charges.
    As the old saying goes “the tape dont lie”

  10. Can not wait for Goodell to drop the sledgehammer down on this disgrace.
    The guy just keeps on tarnishing thd Shield….. over and over again.
    Goodbye 2020 1st round draft pick

  13. Of course he won’t. Another rich guys who just throws money at his problems to make them go away. It’s about time they start playing by the same rules we all need to abide by.

  14. I gotta say – let the videotape make the judgement call.

    If it has him doing what is said – then fine, throw whatever punishment there is at him.

    But if there is no video of him doing what the Police said….which is what Robert Kraft is saying, that he didn’t do it…then there will be consequences to that as well.

    Someone is lying….I’d rather find out who than see a plea deal.

  15. Because this is a high profile incident, any deal that results in charges being dropped is going to get intense scrutiny. Hard to see how this one can get covered up and buried.

  16. Last line makes no sense. What does criminal prosecution have to do with whether or not the NFL doles out punishment? Zeke was NEVER arrested and got 6 games.

  19. Still don’t understand why this guy was going to a strip mall massage parlor for a happy ending when he has all the money in the world to call up the highest dollar escort to his hotel room. If the video really exists, this kind of stupidity deserves this kind of take down.

  20. could care less if he enjoyed the benefits of a good old fashion day spa. However I care deeply about belichick’s team and I think this little episode helps us especially if hapless goodell sticks his nose in. belichick teams thrive on this stuff. love it.

  21. He’s on video getting some work done in a massage parlor but he won’t publicly admit that he did it. Take it to trial Robert! It always works in the movies-

  23. Why is everyone so determined to assess guilt prior to any evidence being shown? Someone said there’s a tape but yet none of us have seen it. None of us have seen what they have on any of the defendants. Must be amazing living in your glass houses and being able to cast stones so freely. If he is found to be 100% innocent I hope you will be so vehement in exhonerating him as you are at condemning him.

  25. The video proves NOTHING. He’s charged with offering money for sex. The video shows the latter, but not the “offering the money” part (unless there’s clear audio of him making a solicitation of said services). That’s kind of crucial, don’t you think?

    He is saying he’s innocent of “solicitation”, not necessarily the sex (if there is any) in any video. So, no, the video is not conclusive evidence of anything.

  26. Good for him. What a weak position by the prosecution. Either this is serious enough to go to trial or its not. How can anyone speculate on what would happen at a theoretical trial? This should not be done in public. Shame on the government.

  28. Botched investigation. Over zealous prosecutor with his eyes on a higher political office bit off more than he can chew. The state has no case. All of the guys charged will walk free and clear.

    The fact that there are no human trafficking charges in play really destroys the states case.

    It’s a wrap.

  30. If Kraft digs in and fights and ultimately secures a dismissal on the merits, it will be difficult for the league to justify punishing him.

    Zeke got 6 games without any prosecution… It wasn’t hard for the league to justify punishing him…

  31. Doesn’t matter. Scum is as scum does. He did what he did, whether it’s proven in a court of law or he gets off on some technicality. Remember when Ryan Braun got his piss test thrown out because the chain of custody was broken? It didn’t mean that he didn’t take steroids.

    So ironic that Kraft gets caught on his first time doing this.

  33. The video has no audible. They can’t prove it wasn’t consensual.

    The limo traffic stop was illegal.

    The prosecution is in trouble that is why they offered a deal.

  34. They don’t have a case it was a hype what happend to all the Human tracking talk pb sheriffs just wanted some face time on tv lol all this is over two alleged misdemeanors what a joke and waste of tax dollars.

  35. mrbigass says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    Dude, they have you on video. A full blown trial will not end well…

    ———-

    The last time he went full blown ended pretty well for him.

    I think the experience got to his head.

  36. Kraft’s wealth and arrogance makes him feel like he can buy his way out of anything. His superteam of lawyers will keep throwing motions and delays at this case until it ends up costing the state so much someone from higher up will say let him go.
    If Kraft would’ve just spent a couple grand he could’ve had a hooker delivered to him and none of this wouldn’t have happened.
    Here’s hoping TMZ gets a hold of this tape and release it.

  37. “we can’t prove our case so why don’t you go ahead and plead guilty [so that we don’t go to trial]” HAHAHA this is law-by-romper-room.

  39. Good for him. He was targeted. I live in PB county and the events that led up to this very shady. I dont agree with what he did but he was definitely targeted.

  41. All the people here calling him arrogant or stupid need to think about this for just a minute. What if the suposed tape isn’t as clear as has been claimed? What if their case isn’t as solid as they’d like it to be? Why would they have made him an offer if they were holding aces? Prosecutors would love nothing more than to nail a high profile billionare in a case like this so there is a reason why they made him an offer.

  42. The offer does not mean the Prosecution has a weak case. They offered the “deal” to 24 of the first time offenders/men in this case as a matter of policy. The deal was standard policy and it shows that Kraft is being treated the same as other’s previously and specifically in this case. He should make apologies, take the deal.

  43. culturecesspool says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:47 pm
    This is going to be hysterical. lets have this all play out in court and the NFL should seriously considering forcing a sale of his team. Sterling lost his NBA team, but Kraft has done so much more….
    He is getting charged when he said not much happened… what else has he lied to the nfl about?

    —————

    Force the sale of his team for paying for the services of a prostitute? Please. If you got rid of all the players and owners who have done that in their life you might not have enough guys to make up one team.

  44. An official got on TV and told the world that all those arrested for solicitation are on tape committing the act. Robert Kraft is a public figure. His reputation has already taken a hit. If the official’s statement is false, not only should Kraft fight the charges, but he should sue for defamation.

  46. I honestly think it’s starting to mentally lose it,

    They have you doing this twice.

    On Video…

    What planet is he living on where he doesn’t think he’ll be convicted of this, or TMZ gets a hold of the tape?

  49. Some people believe they are above the law. It appears Kraft is one of them. The police say they have him on tape selecting sex, twice. If so, the prosecutor will show the tapes at trial.

    For those of you saying the police don’t have much of a case simply don’t understand the situation. There were over 50 people charged. That could mean 50 separate trials. Trails cost taxpayer money. Simply the prosecutors officers is trying to cut down on expense of going to trail for that number of people. I imagine many people will except the deal. People like Kraft have the most to lose and won’t except the deal. This is probably not going to end well for Kraft.

  51. This is just the US justice system at work . It is only a matter of time before his high price lawyers give to the right charity or talk to the right person and everything will be settled and if Vegas has odds on it whether a deal is agree to that include a non disclosure clause and no admission of guilt that where I am placing my money. They probably have this paper work already in most high price legal as standard forms. It we like hey Mortamore one of our rich clients got caught doing “fill in the blank” ……. Get out the non disclosure no admission of guilt form.

  52. Just because he rejected this deal doesn’t mean it’s going to trial. They may still offer the charges be dropped with no admission of guilt provided he does the community service and takes the courses. He might take that deal.

  55. greenwhodat26 says:
    March 20, 2019 at 12:50 pm
    I don’t care if he gets fully exonerated or not, his actions are a blackeye to the league and should have the book thrown just by having his name invovled. Fines, suspensions, and forfeited draft picks. Yes, this has to do with the team playing on the field, it’s their damn owner. Without the owner, there would be no team.
    ================================
    Fine and suspension seems fair given precedent set by Irsay. Draft pick(s) is over reaching (though wouldn’t be surprised one bit). If exonerated suspension comes off the table. Fine for inappropriate conduct in public seems appropriate in that scenario.

  56. Common sense says …..
    1) Why would Brady have an equipment manager nicknamed the “Deflator?”
    2) Why would Kraft go into a place like that? Twice? We ALL know what happens in a place like that.

  57. Unless they have Kraft on video saying he is paying for sex, the video of a sex act alone isnt enough. Kraft will argue the sex act was consensual or otherwise initiated by the worker.

    With this large if an operation and with the high wealth clientele, there is no way they have money being exchanged at the spa or any statements being made about what would be done and for how much.

    This is all arranged outside the spa. The police need Kraft and the other 20 some guys to confess that this was prostitution so they can take down the ringleader.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!