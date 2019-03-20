Kyle Sloter says he’s ready to be Vikings backup

Getty Images

As the Minnesota Vikings continue to explore possible veteran options to back up Kirk Cousins, a current member of the roster says he’s the man for the job.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Kyle Sloter, who has spent the last two seasons on the Vikings roster, believes he’s ready to step into the role.

“As far as the backup job, I’m more than ready to do it,” Sloter said “I’ve been ready I feel like for a while. For one reason or another, they have kept me in the role that I’ve been in and that’s their decision.”

Sloter has spent the last two seasons with the Vikings buried on the team’s depth chart. Originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Colorado, Sloter moved on to the Vikings after he was released at the end of training camp. He was active for six games as a rookie as Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford dealt with injuries, but he never saw any action. He was inactive for every game last season with Cousins starting and Trevor Siemian as the backup.

Siemian is now out of the picture after signing with the New York Jets. However, the Vikings are interested in former Los Angeles Rams backup Sean Mannion as a possible veteran option instead. Even if the Vikings add Mannion or a different veteran option, Sloter said he’s ready to show he deserves the job.

“It’s never a given, it’s always earned,” Sloter said. “I’m going to have to prove that I can do it first, and if that’s something they want to put on my plate, I’m ready to tackle it.”