Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar are the new Bucs assistant coaches

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced during a radio appearance on Wednesday that the team has hired a pair of female assistant coaches for his 2019 staff, but did not share their names.

Those names have now come to light. The Buccaneers announced that Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar are the new additions to Arians’ staff. Locust will be an assistant defensive line coach and Javadifar will be an assistant strength and conditioning coach.

“I have known Lori going back to my days at Temple University and I’ve seen firsthand just how knowledgeable and passionate she is about this game,” Arians said in a statement. “I was equally impressed with Maral’s background in performance training and physical therapy and I know she will be a valuable asset to our strength and conditioning program.”

Locust, who graduated from Temple, has been on the staff of the AAF’s Birmingham Iron as their defensive line coach during the league’s inaugural season. She was an intern with the Ravens at training camp last year, has coached in the National Arena League and played in a semi-pro women’s league.

Javadifar is a physical therapist and trainer who has spent time at VCU and the University of Virginia.