Mike Mayock: Dwayne Haskins put on a show

AP

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins specifically mentioned the Raiders among the teams he has scheduled private workouts. Oakland has three first-round draft picks, so could they use one on a quarterback despite having Derek Carr?

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock came away impressed with what Haskins did during his Pro Day on Wednesday.

“He threw really well,” Mayock said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I thought he put on a show. I thought his receivers put on a show. That’s typical for Ohio State. They did a great job.”

Haskins had dinner with the Giants on Tuesday night. He has a private workout on campus with the Dolphins and also with Denver, Washington and the Giants later.

Haskins is not expected to last long on draft day after passing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns last season for Ohio State.