Nick Bosa heeded advice that Pro Day is “unimportant”

Getty Images

At a time when many still object to incoming NFL players making business decisions, more incoming NFL players are making business decisions. And that’s great.

Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa, who decided after suffering an injury during the 2018 season that he wouldn’t try to return before the 2018 season ended, decided not to participate in his Pro Day workout.

“I just trust the people close to me and they said it was unimportant,” Bosa said on NFL Network. “I got to do what’s smart for me.”

It’s indeed smart. Everything he does from now until he’s drafted (or, more accurately, until he signs his rookie contract) puts him at risk of financial loss. So what’s the reward? The hay is in the barn, and Bosa’s draft stock won’t be helped by doing anything further, including private workouts.

So he shouldn’t. And more people should realize that he’s doing the smart thing. While plenty of players stand to enhance their status by the things they do in pre-draft workouts, Bosa has done enough. Arguably, he did enough even before he participated in workouts at the Scouting Combine.