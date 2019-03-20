Nick Bosa meeting with 49ers tonight

Getty Images

Nick Bosa won’t be doing any drills at Ohio State’s Pro Day today, but he will be working.

Or, more accurately, going on a job interview.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Ohio State defensive end is meeting and having dinner with the 49ers tonight.

If the Cardinals take quarterback Kyler Murray first overall (though that’s not guaranteed), the 49ers would ostensibly have their choice of any defensive player in a draft loaded with potentially immediate contributors.

Bosa would be a significant addition to a defense that has already added pass-rusher Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander this offseason.