Nick Easton officially joins the Saints

Getty Images

All’s well: The NFL officially announced Nick Easton‘s signing with the Saints on its daily transactions.

The original contract was disapproved, but Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press said it was a “minor” contract situation that quickly was resolved. The offensive lineman signed the deal.

Easton picked the Saints over the Vikings on Sunday, agreeing to a four-year, $24 million deal.

New Orleans plans to play Easton at center, where it lost Max Unger to retirement last week.

Easton, 26, missed all of last season with a neck injury that required surgery. He started 12 games in 2017 before a fractured ankle ended his season in December.