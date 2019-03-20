Notre Dame punter puts up 30 bench press reps at Pro Day

Getty Images

Move over, Steve Weatherford. There’s a new candidate for America’s strongest punter.

That’s former Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome, who did 30 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press at Notre Dame’s Pro Day, according to Pete Sampson of TheAthletic.com.

That would be a great total for any position; it would have been second at the Scouting Combine among linebackers, fifth among defensive linemen and sixth among offensive linemen.

After Newsome was elected as a Notre Dame team captain last year, he said, “I’m a football player first and specialist second. My mindset is I am one of the guys. It’s nice to know that my teammates also respect me in that same way.”

It’s hard not to respect a punter who can lift like a lineman.