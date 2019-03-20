Panthers building temporary indoor practice facility

Getty Images

Panthers owner David Tepper has spoken often about his desire for the team to have a new practice facility that includes an indoor field for the team to use during inclement weather.

The team has zeroed in on Rock Hill, South Carolina as the preferred site for a new facility, but the team is also working on remedying their lack of a covered practice field until they can move to a new site.

The Panthers confirmed to the Charlotte Observer that they have started construction on a bubble that will provide them with a temporary indoor space on a field near Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The team does not have a timeline for when that construction will be done, but the goal is to have it ready for this summer.

Finance panels in the South Carolina House and Senate passed bills this week that offer tax credits if the team constructs a facility in the state. The bills are expected to pass in both chambers, which would clear the way for a permanent solution to the Panthers’ desires.