Raiders agree to terms with Nevin Lawson

The Raiders have agreed to terms with cornerback Nevin Lawson, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

The deal is for one-year and $3.05 million, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Lawson visited Oakland on Wednesday.

Lawson, 27, spent the first five years of his career with the Lions. Detroit made him a fourth-round draft choice 2014.

He started 14 games for the Lions last year and 45 the last three seasons, but they let him go for cap space so they could sign Justin Coleman.