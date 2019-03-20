Ravens waive Jaylen Hill, Bam Bradley with failed physicals

Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens waived cornerback Jaylen Hill and linebacker Bam Bradley with failed physical designations on Tuesday.

Both Hill and Bradley missed the entirety of the 2018 season due to injuries.

Hill played in six games as an undrafted rookie in 2017 before tearing his ACL and MCL in Week Sixteen. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list for the start of the 2018 season. He returned to practice midseason but was not activated to the 53-man roster after suffering a setback. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh indicated Hill may need hip surgery, per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Bradley sustained a torn ACL in Week Two of the 2017 season and missed the remainder of the season.. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp last summer and was never activated during the season.