Report: Mike Hilton won’t sign ERFA tender, wants new deal with Steelers

Getty Images

Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva held off on signing his $615,000 exclusive rights free agent tender in 2017 because he wanted a contract that better represented his role on the team.

Villanueva wound up getting that contract and one of his teammates is reportedly looking for something similar to play out for him this offseason.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that cornerback Mike Hilton has no plans to sign the $645,000 tender extended by the team. He can’t negotiate with any other teams as exclusive rights free agents are bound to their teams once tendered, but he can negotiate with the Steelers about new terms.

Villanueva practiced with the team throughout the 2017 offseason without signing the tender and Fowler reports Hilton plans to do the same thing.

Hilton has played in all but one game over the last two seasons and has 121 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.