Report: Nick Easton’s contract disapproved

Getty Images

It could mean nothing. But it could mean something.

The NFL disapproved Nick Easton‘s contract with the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It is unclear what in the contract was disapproved, so as Rapoport adds, it “could mean just a quick tweak.”

The offensive lineman picked the Saints over the Vikings on Sunday, agreeing to a four-year, $24 million deal.

New Orleans plans to play Easton at center, where it lost Max Unger to retirement last week.

Easton, 26, missed all of last season with a neck injury that required surgery. He started 12 games in 2017 before a fractured ankle ended his season in December.