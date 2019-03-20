Report: Prosecution offer a “non-starter” for Robert Kraft

Getty Images

Prosecutors have offered to drop solicitation of prosecution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft in exchange for, among other things, an acknowledgement that his guilt would have been proven at trial.

Kraft apparently won’t be taking the deal.

Via NBCSportsBoston.com, T.J. Quinn of ESPN.com reports that the request for an admission that he would have been convicted is a “non-starter” for him.

“Expect intense negotiations over the next week in advance of Kraft’s scheduled March 28 court date,” Quinn tweeted.

It’s no surprise. Anything other than a complete exoneration positions Kraft for punishment under the Personal Conduct Policy. He needs an outright dismissal with no strings attached — and especially with no acknowledge of actual or even hypothetical guilt.