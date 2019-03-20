Robert Kraft’s lawyers file motion to suppress all evidence in solicitation case

Posted by Mike Florio on March 20, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t want to do a deal that would dismiss pending charges of solicitation of prostitution in Florida. So he’s apparently going to fight the allegations.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Kraft’s lawyers have filed a motion to suppress all evidence in the case. Per the report, 14 others facing charges in the case have made the same request.

The evidence includes secretly-recorded video at the day spa in Florida where sexual acts allegedly occurred.

The fact that the motion to suppress attacks “all evidence” suggests that the threshold defense from Kraft and the 14 others will be that efforts to obtain evidence were unlawful. If, for example, the cameras recorded audio, Florida’s status as a so-called two-party state (i.e., all parties to a recorded conversation must be aware of the recording and consent to it), the recordings would violate the wiretapping laws.

If, obviously, the entirety of the evidence were suppressed, there would be no case to be prosecuted.

35 responses to "Robert Kraft's lawyers file motion to suppress all evidence in solicitation case

  2. Nice to see what can be done with lots of money. To the “overpaid players” in the NFL, take notes on how it’s done by an overpaid owner.

  3. I heard that the recording don’t contain audio.

    If true there us no way to prove what took place wasn’t consensual.

    Also the police stop of the limo was illegal.

  4. when this fails, the prosecutor should make the evidence public like all of the other similar cases in florida. I bet kraft will settle an hour before it gets released….

  10. “Per the report, 14 others facing charges in the case have made the same request.”
    ========================

    “Judge, um, we’ll go with whatever Kraft’s lawyers said…”

    Boy, all those men charged in relation to this massage spa are the luckiest guys in the world. They know that if Kraft fights the charges with his million dollar lawyers, they can also use the same arguments in their case.

  12. He’s pathetic and completely unaccountable. If he didn’t do it than what evidence is he trying to suppress. He actually thinks that if he fights this and wins (which he will because he’s so rich) than he can deny it and people will believe him. Except even when he wins we will all know he did it. His wife, kids, grandkids and business associates all know he did it. But he’s gonna pull the old “fake news” routine. When did lying become socially exceptable? Oh yeah. Two years ago. I’d have a lot more respect for him if he just admitted it. Apologized to his family for the embarrassment he caused them and donate some money to whatever organization investigates sex trafficking

  14. Wait….I thought he said he didn’t do anything wrong. So why the need to suppress the evidence? I’ll tell you why, he’s guilty of soliciting young women and doesn’t want it to be known he’s an absolute creep.

  16. Gotta love the two tiered justice system. I was going to go rob the corner store later today since I know that all I have to do is admit that I did rob it and the charges will be dropped. Wait that’s not how real life works?

  18. So much for the “there is no evidence” crowd. Getting evidence thrown out? That’s why the rich have the highest paid lawyers. They can buy a level of defense that the average person can not afford. The other 14 people should be glad Kraft was caught because he is their only chance of not getting convicted.

  27. When did the law quit applying equally to and for all? If you are rich, an entertainer, pro athlete, or politician just do whatever you want. When did wives just turn their heads? Freedom of speech means anyone can say anything even threats on lives or property. But that same freedom does not apply if you use a term that someone someplace somewhere says something that can be considered racist. Or offend any faith other than Christianity which is an open target. Police almost have to look the other way unless the perpetrator is white middle age male.

  29. Well, of course they want everything suppressed. It’s always easier to cover up wrongdoings, when there’s no evidence available. If anybody know how to cover something up, it’s good ol Bobby Kraft.

  30. The Patriot way, smash phones and suppress evidence
    _______________________________________________________________________________________________

    Well at least in this case there appears to be actual evidence, not the kind you hire a lawyer to manufacture like with Deflategate.

  31. Brady didn’t destroy his phone, Kraft is not going to jail or selling the team, and the haters will spend yet another year wondering why they were never admitted to law school.

  32. This was the line of thinking. Kraft is about to get off on a technicality.

    I say good for him and the others. Go after the source, which is not the Johns. My god, our country is so dumb sometimes.

  34. 24hoursinaday24beersinacase says:
    March 20, 2019 at 4:10 pm
    The Patriot way, smash phones and suppress evidence

    32 20 Rate This

    —————————-

    The Patriot Way: Fight corruptin, illegal activity and defamation, while standing up for yourself (finally) and calling out frauds/hypocrites who are only out to try to smear you.

  35. Robert Kraft will be 78 years old in June. His reputation doesn’t really mean much now one way or another because everyone already has their minds made up how they feel about him.
    I think he should just stay in the background now and tell his lawyers to do whatever it takes to put this episode behind him.
    Then he should put his team up for sale and spend the rest of his life rebuilding his image by donating money and setting up foundations to help people such as abused women or children. Americans like to see successful people fall from grace for some reason, but they are also quick to forgive people, too. If Kraft puts this behind him by accepting blame for his part in it, in time he’ll be forgiven, in my opinion.
    But if Kraft chooses to fight these allegations, I think it will be a mistake.

