Robert Kraft’s lawyers file motion to suppress all evidence in solicitation case

Patriots owner Robert Kraft doesn’t want to do a deal that would dismiss pending charges of solicitation of prostitution in Florida. So he’s apparently going to fight the allegations.

According to Ken Belson of the New York Times, Kraft’s lawyers have filed a motion to suppress all evidence in the case. Per the report, 14 others facing charges in the case have made the same request.

The evidence includes secretly-recorded video at the day spa in Florida where sexual acts allegedly occurred.

The fact that the motion to suppress attacks “all evidence” suggests that the threshold defense from Kraft and the 14 others will be that efforts to obtain evidence were unlawful. If, for example, the cameras recorded audio, Florida’s status as a so-called two-party state (i.e., all parties to a recorded conversation must be aware of the recording and consent to it), the recordings would violate the wiretapping laws.

If, obviously, the entirety of the evidence were suppressed, there would be no case to be prosecuted.