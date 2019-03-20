Saints close to deal with Jared Cook

Getty Images

The Saints are close to a deal with tight end Jared Cook, a source tells PFT.

Cook is one of the highest-rated players left on PFT’s top-100 free agents at No. 42.

Cook, 31, set career highs last season with 68 catches for 896 yards and six touchdowns for the Raiders. He was with the Raiders two seasons.

He also has spent time with the Titans, Rams and Packers.

Benjamin Watson, who has retired, led the Saints’ tight ends with 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns last season. Josh Hill added 16 receptions for 185 yards and a score.