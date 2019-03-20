Sean Smith reinstated from suspended list

Getty Images

Cornerback Sean Smith didn’t play in the NFL in 2018, but he has a path back to the field.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brought word about Smith on Tuesday. His suspension has been lifted by the league, which leaves him free to sign with and play for any team in the league.

Smith was released by the Raiders last year after entering a guilty plea on a count of assault with great bodily injury. He spent five months in prison before being released last August.

Smith was a Dolphins second-round pick in 2009 and was a starter throughout a nine-year career that also featured a stint with the Chiefs. Whether any team gives him a chance to extend that service time remains to be seen, but it’s a possibility again for Smith.