Washington will work out Jake Fisher

Jake Fisher continues his hunt for a team to give him a chance to play tight end in the NFL after four seasons as an offensive tackle.

He will work out with Washington on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Fisher’s first workout was with the Texans, who signed Darren Fells.

Fisher, 25, appeared in 48 games with 12 starts after the Bengals drafted him in the second round in 2015.

Fisher has his weight down to 285 pounds in his attempt to make the transition to tight end. He played tight end in high school and lined up as a blocking tight end and H-back in some situations in Cincinnati, catching two passes for 43 yards.