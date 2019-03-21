$26.8 million fully guaranteed at signing for Tyrann Mathieu

Getty Images

After new Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu signed a reported three-year, $42 million contract, some were skeptical regarding the value of the deal because more details hadn’t emerged. The details have now emerged, and it’s an impressive deal.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, Mathieu will receive $26.8 million fully guaranteed, in exchange only for a commitment of three seasons. Here’s the breakdown of the deal:

1. Signing bonus: $14.8 million.

2. 2019 salary: $850,000, fully guaranteed.

3. 2020 salary: $11.15 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2021 salary: $14.55 million, fully guaranteed.

That’s it. Simple, straightforward. No frills, no complex terms. A $14 million annual average, and a chance to get back to the market in only three years, when Mathieu will still be under the age of 30.