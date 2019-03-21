Andre Roberts looking forward to facing “shady” Jets twice

Getty Images

The Jets got everything they could have hoped for from kick returner Andre Roberts after signing him as a free agent last offseason.

Roberts led the league in punt return average, was second in kickoff return average, scored a touchdown on both phases of special teams and added a score as a receiver. The work as a returner earned him a spot on the All-Pro team, but said that didn’t lead to a strong push to bring him back.

Roberts said he was “surprised” that the Jets handled things that way and moved on to sign with the Bills in a move that allows him to face his former team a couple of times in 2019.

“I think that was the biggest thing first — being able to play the Jets twice a year,” Roberts said, via the Buffalo News. “Coming from there, I know all about what they’re about. Being able to go against my old team is always going to be fun. … The way they kind of handled it was a little shady, but it is what it is. I’m a Buffalo Bill now, and I’m enjoying being here.”

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he was also surprised that the Jets weren’t more aggressive about holding onto Roberts and was happy to turn the AFC East rival’s loss into their gain.