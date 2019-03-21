Bengals hang onto cornerback Darqueze Dennard

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for the “full boil” to bubble over into a deal.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals have, in fact, re-signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard.

He clearly didn’t find what he was looking for in the market, making a return home more appealing.

Their 2014 first-rounder (and they’ve spent a lot of first-rounders on corners) gives them solid depth at the position along with Dre Kirkpatrick, William Jackson III, and B.W. Webb.

He was the top-ranked cornerback left in the PFT Free Agent Top 100 prior to the signing.