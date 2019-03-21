Bengals in “full boil” talks to re-sign Darqueze Dennard

Getty Images

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard visited with the Chiefs after becoming a free agent last week, but he has not signed a deal with the team and the Bengals are working to make sure he stays put.

Geoff Hobson of the Bengals website reports that “full boil” talks are going on between the Bengals and Dennard on Thursday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs remain in the mix along with the ever-present mystery team and suggests that a decision will be coming soon.

Dennard is ranked at No. 52 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100 list and is the highest-ranked cornerback on the list who remains available.

Dennard has spent his entire five-year career in Cincinnati. The 2014 first-round pick appeared in 13 games and made nine starts last season. He finished the year with 68 tackles and two forced fumbles.

UPDATE 2:16 p.m. ET: According to multiple reports, Dennard has re-signed with the Bengals.