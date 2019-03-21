Bills remain “in touch” with free agent Ziggy Ansah

Getty Images

The Bills have three defensive ends returning, but they recently had Ziggy Ansah for a visit.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane sounds as if the team remains in the defensive end market, with Ansah still in the picture.

“We had a great visit with Ziggy, and he’s a great young man,” Beane said Thursday morning on WGR 550, via nyup.com. “He had a tough shoulder injury last year, and he’s still rehabbing that. I know he went on a couple other visits, or at least one other that I’m aware of. We had great talks with him and his agent. It’s kind of just at a standstill right now, but it doesn’t mean it will or it won’t happen. We’ll see going forward, and we’ll stay in touch with him and his representatives.”

Ansah is one of the top remaining free agents on PFT’s top-100 list at No. 27, but he still is rehabbing his shoulder. He played only seven games and had four sacks after the Lions used the franchise tag on him last season.