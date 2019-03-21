Broncos bring back backup quarterback Kevin Hogan

Getty Images

Kevin Hogan is starting another year as a backup quarterback in Denver.

Hogan, who was on the Broncos’ roster last year but never got on the field for a game, has re-signed with Denver, Mike Klis of 9 News reports.

The 26-year-old Hogan entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016. Kansas City cut him before that season and he was picked up by Cleveland, where he started one game in two years. He spent last offseason in Washington but didn’t make the regular-season roster.

Joe Flacco is slated to be the starting quarterback in Denver this year. The Broncos may also draft a quarterback, and Hogan may have to compete to make the Broncos’ roster.