Brown on Burfict: Encourage your brother, do not beat them down

AP

Among the reactions to linebacker Vontaze Burfict signing with the Raiders this week was curiosity about how he’ll get along with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown given their history.

Burfict drilled Brown in the head during a playoff game after the 2015 season and Brown said it was karma that Burfict got knocked out by a block from Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster during a 2017 game. Burfict said this week that “there’s nothing negative” between them and that they’re on the same page when it comes to helping the Raiders win.

Brown weighed in on the question via an Instagram post on Thursday and sent a similar message to those who might be thinking about getting their popcorn ready for training camp.

“It’s funny how the @Nfl will make you a villain with your own teammate now! Create a war within a war when basically we all on the same team; even though we wear different jerseys! Yea things happen in the field with all due respect it’s in the game! After the the game there’s real life and we do have personal lives families as real human beings! Encourage your brother do not beat them down or create a war amongst them we already fighting enough wars! Empower your peoples inspire your brother encourage someone not bind them by circumstances.”

While Brown and Burfict are putting out the word that all will be copacetic in Oakland this year, the mixture of personalities under head coach Jon Gruden should still make this summer’s Raiders camp an intriguing one.