Brown on Burfict: Encourage your brother, do not beat them down

Posted by Josh Alper on March 21, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
AP

Among the reactions to linebacker Vontaze Burfict signing with the Raiders this week was curiosity about how he’ll get along with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown given their history.

Burfict drilled Brown in the head during a playoff game after the 2015 season and Brown said it was karma that Burfict got knocked out by a block from Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster during a 2017 game. Burfict said this week that “there’s nothing negative” between them and that they’re on the same page when it comes to helping the Raiders win.

Brown weighed in on the question via an Instagram post on Thursday and sent a similar message to those who might be thinking about getting their popcorn ready for training camp.

“It’s funny how the @Nfl will make you a villain with your own teammate now! Create a war within a war when basically we all on the same team; even though we wear different jerseys! Yea things happen in the field with all due respect it’s in the game! After the the game there’s real life and we do have personal lives families as real human beings! Encourage your brother do not beat them down or create a war amongst them we already fighting enough wars! Empower your peoples inspire your brother encourage someone not bind them by circumstances.”

While Brown and Burfict are putting out the word that all will be copacetic in Oakland this year, the mixture of personalities under head coach Jon Gruden should still make this summer’s Raiders camp an intriguing one.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Brown on Burfict: Encourage your brother, do not beat them down

  3. As a fan, I’m glad the drama has left to Oakland. It’s time to get my popcorn ready. Good Luck AB and burfict, you’ll need it. Can’t wait to see the implosion.

  8. “While Brown and Burfict are putting out the word that all will be copacetic in Oakland this year, the mixture of personalities under head coach Jon Gruden should still make this summer’s Raiders camp an intriguing one.”

    Translation: Even though they are behaving like men we will insist that there is an immature element to be sold to you all.

  9. well look at the bright, at least you dont get your clock rung during a game now because he is on your team…. but I am looking forward to watching other team wr’s get their clocks rung

  11. variant703 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    Props to AB for his maturity.

    ________________________________

    Brown doesn’t have a mature bone in his body. Suddenly he’s the great wise man? I don’t think so. These two will be fighting in camp.

  15. It’s funny how the @Nfl will make you a villain with your own teammate now! (Roethlisberger). Create a war within a war when basically you’re on the same team and wear the same jerseys! Yea things happen in the field with all due respect it’s in the game! After the the game there’s real life and we do have personal lives families as real human beings! Encourage your brother do not beat them down or create a war amongst them we already fighting enough wars! Empower your peoples inspire your brother encourage someone not bind them by circumstances.”… unless of course, your name is Brother Roethlisberger, and instead of illegally knocking my block off, you had the audacity to wonder aloud about my route-running. For that, you may wage war, and leave an entire city and fan base in ruin.

  16. Ask yourself… Do many of these players actually even “deserve” Fans?

    Long past time to reconsider rooting for terrible people just because they play a sport well.

  18. bradygirl12 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 12:57 pm
    variant703 says:
    March 21, 2019 at 12:41 pm
    Props to AB for his maturity.

    ________________________________

    Brown doesn’t have a mature bone in his body. Suddenly he’s the great wise man? I don’t think so. These two will be fighting in camp.
    _________________________________________

    Check his production on the field. He’s been the best receiver in the league for years. I don’t know what your measuring stick is for maturity, but when someone is exemplary at what they do, it shows the ultimate maturity and dedication to their craft.

  22. mr big chest is a real piece of work. He bashes the player that helped him amass amazing stats during his career by feeding him the ball a ton of times, and the team/management that coddled him throughout his career. But meanwhile he will show love for the guy that chest himself said tried to intentionally end his career. Glad chest is no longer a Steeler.

  24. Unless your brothers fail to give you a meaningless team MVP award, at which time it’s perfectly fine to bail on them and force a trade.

  26. silvernblackpride says:
    March 21, 2019 at 12:33 pm
    I like to be the most disliked team in the NFL but the jealousy is pretty sad indeed.
    Gruden and Mayock are building a bully just like the Raider-past !!!
    ==========================================

    Rules were a lot different back then.

    Should rename the team the “Las Vegas Misfits”

  27. It’s not personal.

    Happens in hockey all the time. Sharks’ Brenden Dillon fought Predators’ Austin Watson a couple of years ago. Dillon was mic’ed up for the game and you can hear the two talk about working out together in the summer while they were sitting in the penalty boxes.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!