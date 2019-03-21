Cardinals adding Darius Philon to defensive line

Getty Images

The Cardinals are adding another veteran free agent to their defense.

NFL Media reports that defensive lineman Darius Philon will sign with the team. It’s a two-year, $10 million deal with $5 million in guaranteed money and incentives that could add another $2 million in compensation.

Philon, who is No. 56 on PFT’s Free Agent Top 100, spent the last four years with the Chargers after joining the team as a 2016 fifth-round pick. He was a 13-game starter in 2018 and appeared in every game over the last two seasons for Los Angeles. He had 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles over those 32 regular season games.

Linebackers Terrell Suggs, Brooks Reed and Jordan Hicks join Philon, cornerback Robert Alford and defensive back Josh Shaw as others that have joined the Cardinals in free agency this offseason.