Clay Matthews: Rams are “a perfect fit” for me

Getty Images

Clay Matthews is happy to be home.

The veteran linebacker grew up in Southern California and played his college ball at USC, so he had the Rams on his mind once it became clear that he wouldn’t be returning to the Packers for an 11th season. At a Thursday press conference, Matthews said that the combination of returning to his old stomping grounds and the Rams’ recent success meant that joining the team “truly is a perfect fit for me.”

“Well, what brings me to Los Angeles is the simple fact that I grew up out here, went to school out here,” Matthews said. “My family and I, this is what we consider home — building a house out here currently that should be done soon. And then furthermore, the success that the Rams have had recently — it’s a no brainer for me to continue my career out here. So I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to helping this team get a Lombardi trophy.”

Matthews had a career-low 3.5 sacks for the Packers last season and will join Dante Fowler and Samson Ebukam as edge options on the Rams defense in 2019.