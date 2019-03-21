Colts building team their way, refusing to go crazy in free agency

Getty Images

The Colts had the most salary cap space in the NFL heading into free agency. They have used it to bring in one free agent from another team: Receiver Devin Funchess signed a one-year deal worth a maximum $13 million.

Otherwise, the money has gone to re-sign the team’s own players.

“We thought there were some good players on the market and dabbled in to see if we could get something done,” Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said on 1070 The Fan, via Mike Chappell of Fox 59. “Just couldn’t get a price point where we felt comfortable with what the player was going to give us.”

The Colts re-signed their own players, including Adam Vinatieri, Pierre Desir, Clayton Geathers, Mark Glowinski and Margus Hunt. Indianapolis returns 21 of 22 starters from its playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium, and the only player not returning is J.J. Wilcox, who was subbing for injured free safety Malik Hooker.

“Everybody has a different way of team building,” Ballard said, “and I don’t know if you can sit here and say any way is right or wrong. This is what we believe in and this is the path we’re going to go.

“We’ll continue to build this team the way we believe.”