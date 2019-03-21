Colts reach a deal with Justin Houston

Getty Images

The Colts have saved their salary cap room, resisting the urge to splurge early on free agents.

But they may have found just what they needed by waiting.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Colts have agreed to a deal with former Chiefs pass-rusher Justin Houston. It’s a two-year, $24 million deal, for a team which had paced itself so far this offseason.

Houston had nine sacks in 12 games for the Chiefs last year, and has 78.5 in eight seasons. It’s a drop-off from the 22.0 he had in 2014 which led to a contract, but he’s still a steady disruptor for a defense which could use that.