Cooper Kupp “where I’m supposed to be” in ACL rehab

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp had a huge role in the Rams offense over the first half of the 2018 season, but he wasn’t around for the back side of the team’s run to Super Bowl LIII.

Kupp tore his ACL in Week 10, which forced the team to make adjustments to their offense and put Kupp at the first step of an extended recovery process. That process hasn’t flagged over the last few months and Kupp has progressed to doing some on-field work as he tries to get back to 100 percent in time for next season.

“I feel good. I don’t think we like to talk about being on pace or off pace, ahead or behind or anything like that, but I think I’m where I’m supposed to be,” Kupp said, via the team’s website. “Now, to get back on the field and put cleats on for the first time since the injury, it feels like it really just kind of refreshes things and gives me some new motivation to be able to go attack this thing.”

Kupp caught 40 passes for 566 yards and six touchdowns in eight games before his injury and getting that kind of production back into the offense would be a welcome development in Los Angeles.