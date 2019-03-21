Dez Bryant: I’ll be a steal wherever I go

Getty Images

Last year the Cowboys cut wide receiver Dez Bryant in April, he didn’t catch on anywhere else until the Saints signed him in November, and he tore his Achilles tendon on his second day in New Orleans. This year he’s without a job in the second week of free agency.

But Bryant still has his trademark self-confidence, writing on Twitter today that the team that gets him will be glad it did.

“I will be a steal wherever I go,” Bryant wrote, “bet on it.”

The 30-year-old Bryant had started to decline in productivity even before his Achilles injury, and it’s easy to see why NFL teams would be skeptical that he’s going to make a big impact this season. Bryant is convinced he still has it, but he’s going to have to convince everyone else with his play on the field — whenever he gets that chance.