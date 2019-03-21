Drew Lock meets with Dolphins, Giants next

Getty Images

There are more teams with reasonable needs for a first-round quarterback this year than there are first-round quarterbacks, so it stands to reason those guys will be busy.

According to Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star, Missouri quarterback Drew Lock met with the Dolphins last night for dinner and a private visit, and has a meeting with the Giants tonight after his Pro Day workout today.

The Dolphins, picking 13th, signed Ryan Fitzpatrick but have an obvious need for a future starter, whether he arrives this year or next.

The Giants, who own the sixth and 17th picks (via Cleveland), are going to try to milk another year out of Eli Manning, but have the same need whether they realize it or not.

Lock has already met with the Broncos (who pick 10th), and will likely have even more travel in his future as the next five weeks go on.