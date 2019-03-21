Dwayne Haskins didn’t run the 40 on Wednesday

AP

After Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins ran a surprisingly slow 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, the performance was blamed on leg cramps and a vow was leaked: Haskins will run the 40-yard dash again at his Pro Day workout.

On Wednesday, his Pro Day came and went. And Haskins didn’t run.

No reason was given, no effort made to explain the decision not to run. The fact that Haskins didn’t run can lead only to one plausible conclusion: He ultimately didn’t think he would improve his times from the Scouting Combine. Which means that his slow 40-yard dash times from the Scouting Combine likely had little if anything to do with leg cramps or anything other than the fact that Haskins isn’t very fast.

Which is fine. He doesn’t need to be fast; he simply needs to throw the ball well. Even if he’s regarded by some as more of a runner than a thrower.