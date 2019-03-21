Eagles proposed change to Detroit-Dallas Thanksgiving tradition

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 21, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

For decades, Detroit and Dallas have hosted Thanksgiving games each year. The Eagles attempted to change that, but they later withdrew their proposal.

The league confirmed today that the Eagles submitted a proposal for a change in the league resolutions that would have seen the Lions and Cowboys continue to play on Thanksgiving each year, but to play on the road every other year.

The text of the Eagles’ proposal read, “to continue the annual tradition of having Dallas and Detroit play on Thanksgiving, provided that one of those clubs host a home game with the other club playing away, and alternating home and away games each subsequent season.”

It’s easy to see why the Eagles would think it gives the Lions and Cowboys an advantage to host on Thanksgiving each year, and that other teams should get into the rotation more often. But they withdrew the proposal, presumably because they knew it wasn’t going to pass. There’s been talk for years of changing the Thanksgiving schedule, but the Lions and Cowboys have always successfully held on, and they will again this year.

37 responses to “Eagles proposed change to Detroit-Dallas Thanksgiving tradition

  1. Sorry, you’ll never be as popular as the Cowboys. And you won’t have five Lombardi’s in the lifetime of anyone reading this.

  3. it should rotate more often…. they had/have a valid point. I can ALMOST understand Dallas playing every turkey day… but it need not be at home annually…..Detroit…well…. we ALL know we could live without them embarrassing themselves annually on National TV.

  6. I disagree with the owner of my Birds.
    What advantage?
    These are two of the most unsuccessful franchises in the last quarter century.
    Go Birds

  15. At first noone wanted it now everyone does. Dallas and Detroit should to continue to reap the benefits (if any) because they took the risk.

  17. 1977 was the last time Dallas didn’t play on Thanksgiving. The St. Louis Cardinals hosted the late game that year, and got steamrolled by Miami 55-14. Not sure why Dallas didn’t play on Thanksgiving that year, but they have been skipped for the turkey day game before.

  18. Maybe just have the Lions play the Cowboys every year and they can rotate home field, then have other better teams play actual competitive games.

  19. one lol The eagles need to go sit down at the bottom where they belong and have been for over 50 years.enjoy your superbowl losers. Its the only one you will have for another 50 years.

  21. Keep it! It’s a tradition. It was a way many of us saw Barry Sanders and then Calvin Johnson. These two teams also volunteered to play on Thanksgiving before anyone knew how big the tradition would become.

  23. One thing I’m really glad the league did was eliminate forcing an AFC team in one of those games for CBS. They went ahead the last few years and had two NFC games in each of those to have competitive matchups. If you have a new england or pittsburgh or KC that happens to be on the schedule great but in the old days they would sometimes have to “force” a weak AFC team that year onto the thanksgiving schedule.(for example dallas has home games vs AFC teams Buffalo and Miami- at least detroit has KC and the LA Chargers which could be viable turkey day games- some years there were no good options).

  25. Nothing really wrong with a tradition that doesn’t bother anybody, adding the late game has been cool for fanbases to get in on it. No reason to change it.

  28. Yes! I get so sick of watching Dallas. I live in KC and we might not get them one week a year, two games tops. We miss a lot of good games being stuck with Dallas all the time so it would be nice to not see them Thanksgiving.

  31. Michael E says:
    March 21, 2019 at 7:00 pm
    Sorry, you’ll never be as popular as the Cowboys. And you won’t have five Lombardi’s in the lifetime of anyone reading this
    —-

    Being popular doesn’t make you good. Case in point; the Dallas cowboys. Haven’t got past the 2nd round of the playoffs in a quarter century, but hey, they sure do have a lot of fans lol.

  33. The bigger issue is the scheduling nightmare all of the Thursday games create. The Cowboys almost always get two Thursday games each year (Thanksgiving and the week after) because they are a ratings draw.

    Even as a fan of the team…it seems like an advantage to know when your Thursday games are each year and be able to prepare with a full week for the second game.

  34. Just to make it fair to Dallas and to Detroit, if they host the Thanksgiving game, they should be required to play that Monday Night away from home so they have a taste of what happens to teams traveling to their respective snake pits.

  35. Years ago, the Lions and Cowboys played on Thanksgiving when no other teams wanted to do so.
    They deserve to keep the Thanskgiving day games.

  36. I’d love to see a change.

    I am sick to death of being forced to watch a usually TERRIBLE lions team every holiday. Boot them.

    I like rooting against Dallas, so I’m not quite as sick of them every year. But feel free to give them the heave ho also.

  37. Michael E says:

    Sorry, you’ll never be as popular as the Cowboys. And you won’t have five Lombardi’s in the lifetime of anyone reading this.
    ______________

    Cowboys won 2 of those Lombardi’s prior to the lifetime of most people reading this. What’s your point. And if winning Lombardi’s is the standard to play on Thanksgiving, then the Patriots and Steelers ought to be hosting those games…

