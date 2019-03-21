Falcons bring back wideout Justin Hardy

Getty Images

The Falcons have done most of the business they’re going to do on outside players, but they’ve brought back one of their own free agents.

The Falcons announced that wide receiver Justin Hardy had agreed to terms on a new one-year deal.

Their fourth-round pick in 2015, he was an unrestricted free agent.

He caught 14 passes for 133 yards and two touchdowns last year, and also has value on special teams and as a returner.

Bringing him back keeps their top four receivers from last year under contract, and along with some upgrades on the offensive line, should help them bounce back from a season that was below expectations.