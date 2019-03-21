George Iloka visiting Cowboys

Getty Images

Free agent safety George Iloka is visiting the Cowboys on Friday, a source told PFT. Iloka is a Houston native.

Iloka, who turns 29 this month, recently visited the Raiders.

He played for the Vikings last season after six seasons in Cincinnati. The Bengals made him a fifth-round draft pick in 2012.

Iolka has played 99 games, with 79 starts. He started three games last season and played in all 16. For his career, he has 362 tackles, 32 pass breakups and nine interceptions.

The Cowboys have had safeties Clayton Geathers and Eric Berry visit. Geathers re-signed with the Colts this week, while Berry remains a free agent.