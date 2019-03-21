Greg Manusky: No “balancing act” with former coordinators added to staff

Getty Images

Among the changes in Washington for the 2019 season is the addition of two former defensive coordinators to the defensive coaching staff.

The moves to hire inside linebackers coach Rob Ryan and defensive backs coach Ray Horton came after the team took its time confirming that defensive coordinator Greg Manuksy would return for a third season. That pause elicited speculation that Manusky might be fired and the presence of in-house replacements — former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula is also on hand — does little to shoot down the notion that a change could be made.

Head coach Jay Gruden tried to downplay that aspect of the moves and Manusky said Wednesday that “everything is good” as the staff works to get on the same page.

“I don’t think it’s any balancing act,” Manusky said, via the Washington Post. “It’s just trying to learn the defensive calls, the defensive signals that we have, and try to put it into terms they’ve used over their career.”

Washington’s biggest move of free agency came on the defensive side of the ball when they signed safety Landon Collins and things should stay in balance if his arrival helps produce a strong performance by the unit come September. Anything else will likely invite further speculation about Manusky’s job security.