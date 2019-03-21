James O’Shaughnessy re-signs with Jaguars

Getty Images

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy will be staying put.

O’Shaughnessy became an unrestricted free agent last week and took a visit with the Steelers this week, but the Jaguars announced on Thursday that he has re-signed with the team. There are no words on the terms of the deal.

O’Shaughnessy joined the Jaguars in 2017 and caught 38 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown over 30 regular season games for the team. He spent the first two seasons of his NFL career with the Chiefs.

With O’Shaughnessy back in the fold, the Jaguars now have four tight ends on the roster. Geoff Swaim, Ben Koyack and Pharoah McKever join O’Shaughnessy on the roster.