Joe Webb back to Texans on one-year deal

The Texans have re-signed quarterback Joe Webb to a one-year deal worth $1 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Texans signed A.J. McCarron to a one-year deal earlier in the week to backup Deshaun Watson. Houston will move on from Brandon Weeden.

Webb, 32, is a core special teams player and also can play receiver.

He played 35 snaps on offense and 312 on special teams last season. That was 67 percent of the team’s special teams plays.

Webb had two catches for 13 yards last season.

Webb has played nine NFL seasons since the Vikings made him a sixth-round pick.